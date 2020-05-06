Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s 7th Largest Position

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,108.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,924.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.