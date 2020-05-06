AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) Trading Up ∞

AltaGas Canada Inc (TSE:ACI)’s share price was up ∞ on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.50 and last traded at C$33.49, approximately 186,652 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 119,830 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92.

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$101.20 million for the quarter.

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

