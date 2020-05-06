Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Reduced by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,196.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,320.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $909.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

