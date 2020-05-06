Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,389 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,196.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,320.56. The company has a market cap of $927.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

