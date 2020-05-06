Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $390,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $927.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,196.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,320.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

