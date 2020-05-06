Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $927.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,196.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

