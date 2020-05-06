Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,320.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

