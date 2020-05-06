Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s 4th Largest Position

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.6% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,320.56. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

