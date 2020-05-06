Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 60 Shares

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,351.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,200.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,322.22. The company has a market cap of $911.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

