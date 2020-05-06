Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$56.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$56.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$58.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.56.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

AP.UN stock opened at C$41.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.32. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.49 and a one year high of C$60.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns sold 85,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.34, for a total value of C$4,985,952.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,707,642.08. Also, Director Michael R. Emory sold 154,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.84, for a total value of C$8,946,073.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 897,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,897,777.92. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 342 shares of company stock valued at $16,989.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.