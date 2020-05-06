Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:ALLWF opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Allied Minds has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.87.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

