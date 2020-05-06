Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AKZOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $24.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $34.36.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

