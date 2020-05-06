AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Trading Down 6.2%

AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68, 7,350 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 5,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AICAF)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.