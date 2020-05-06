AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. AIB Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.47.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail & Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

