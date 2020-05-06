Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

ARGKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.26. Aggreko has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

