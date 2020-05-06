Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 686.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AJRD stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJRD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

