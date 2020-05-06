Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,908,541,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.