Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Shares Up 10.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s stock price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.00, 804,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,043,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 477.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 million.
ADRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen cut Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.
The firm has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09.
Aduro BioTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRO)
Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
