Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Shares Up 10.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s stock price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.00, 804,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,043,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 477.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 million.

ADRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen cut Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

