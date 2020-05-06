Addus Homecare’s (ADUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Addus Homecare stock opened at $88.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. Addus Homecare has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $104.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $380,594.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,821,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 382,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after buying an additional 181,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,464,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,194,000 after buying an additional 58,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 242,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after buying an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.