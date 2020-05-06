Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 192.52% and a negative return on equity of 335.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

