Accent Group (ASX:AX1) Trading Up 8.8%

Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) was up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.22 ($0.86) and last traded at A$1.18 ($0.84), approximately 3,086,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.09 ($0.77).

The firm has a market cap of $626.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider Brett Blundy bought 832,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$848,588.55 ($601,835.85).

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, and Podium Sports.

