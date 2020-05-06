AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACIU. ValuEngine cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.72 and a current ratio of 16.72. The stock has a market cap of $460.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.49. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). AC Immune had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AC Immune by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AC Immune by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

