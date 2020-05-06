89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($1.62). Equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $9,202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

