6,985 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 140.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMA. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

Comerica stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.83. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

