30,763 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 14.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Workman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson bought 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,266 shares of company stock worth $266,882. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

