2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.56.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,832,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 995,581 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,697,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,675,000 after purchasing an additional 847,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,968,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,223,000 after purchasing an additional 824,595 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

