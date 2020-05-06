25,248 Shares in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 3,089.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the period. Kopp Family Office LLC bought a new position in RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $10,165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RTIX opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $196.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RTI Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RTI Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

