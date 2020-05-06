2,487 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABC opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average is $87.47.

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $277,670.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,434 shares of company stock worth $4,767,015 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

