$24.97 Million in Sales Expected for American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) will announce $24.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American National BankShares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.33 million. American National BankShares reported sales of $24.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American National BankShares will report full year sales of $98.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $102.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $92.74 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American National BankShares.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.87 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded American National BankShares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American National BankShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of AMNB opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. American National BankShares has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01.

In other news, EVP Edward C. Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $138,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American National BankShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American National BankShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American National BankShares by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

