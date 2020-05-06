$24.67 Million in Sales Expected for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 6th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) to report $24.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.53 million. Catchmark Timber Trust posted sales of $28.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $107.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.40 million to $109.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $110.30 million, with estimates ranging from $104.13 million to $114.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 87.45%. The business had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTT opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $350.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.