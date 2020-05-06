$24.67 Million in Sales Expected for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) to report $24.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.53 million. Catchmark Timber Trust posted sales of $28.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $107.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.40 million to $109.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $110.30 million, with estimates ranging from $104.13 million to $114.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 87.45%. The business had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTT opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $350.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

