22,322 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average is $128.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

