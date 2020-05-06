14,847 Shares in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $3,687,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $3,102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 18,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $2,149,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.82. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $44.29.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

PVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities cut Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.58.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

