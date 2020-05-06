12,848 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,007,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 645,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $93,148,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,716,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after purchasing an additional 261,414 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.99.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

