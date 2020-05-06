10,436 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Franklin Resources by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,143,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 177,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of BEN opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

