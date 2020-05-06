10,344 Shares in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,344 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apache by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,590,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,015 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,857,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $405,782,000 after buying an additional 876,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,443,000 after buying an additional 209,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Apache by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,327,000 after buying an additional 1,369,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,618,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

