-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). EXACT Sciences posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.18. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $155,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 10,250.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

