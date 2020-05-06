$0.14 EPS Expected for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Boston Private Financial posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Private Financial.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPFH. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 6,635 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $47,904.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 14,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,622.38. Insiders acquired 27,382 shares of company stock worth $207,393 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.