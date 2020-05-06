$0.08 EPS Expected for Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matrix Service.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 670,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 112,230 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 41.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 86,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.