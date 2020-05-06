-$0.06 EPS Expected for Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.15). Stratasys reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Stratasys stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 1.58. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Stratasys by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

