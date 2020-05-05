ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

