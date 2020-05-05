Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 344.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

ZBH stock opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

