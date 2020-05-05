Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,937 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 128,809 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 226,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,577,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 301,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,511,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.72 and its 200 day moving average is $159.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

