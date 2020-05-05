Zacks: Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 239 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SONA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 514,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 76,641 shares of company stock valued at $798,053. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at $2,861,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $245.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Research analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.