Zacks: Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Partner Communications an industry rank of 77 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Partner Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

PTNR opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $667.41 million, a PE ratio of 101.75 and a beta of 0.78. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Partner Communications had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 294.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,560 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Partner Communications worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.