Zacks: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 231 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $147.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.58. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

