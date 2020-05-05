Zacks: Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Given $13.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 235 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

In other Mackinac Financial news, Director David Russ Steinhardt bought 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,663.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFNC. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFNC opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $101.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.84. Mackinac Financial has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $17.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.35%. Analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

