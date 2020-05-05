Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON)

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

ZEON opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

