Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. First Analysis raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $458.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

