Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $282.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 154.10% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alphatec by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alphatec by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

