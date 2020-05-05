Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Hold

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZYNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

